BASS, Carrie Lee, 81, passed away June 29, 2020. Carrie was born in North Carolina, to the late James R. Lyerly and Helen Rose Robertson (Lyerly) Shelton. In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Stephen B. Bass; two sisters, three brothers; and one grandchild, Tiffany Hutchinson. She is survived by two daughters, Wendy Holder and Rita Greenberg. She is also survived by one brother, Kenneth Lyerly; and two grandchildren, Julie Holder and Josh Greenberg. Carrie retired from the State of Virginia after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time at her vacation home on Chesapeake Bay. She will be missed by her friends and family and will be forever remembered. There will be no formal service. Online condolences may be made at www.virginiacremate.com.View online memorial
