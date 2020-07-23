BATES, Eugenia K. "Jean," 84, of Crozier, Va., our beautiful angel, our mom, gained her wings on Sunday, July 19, 2020, and her Heavenly Father met her with open arms and welcomed her home. She was born to the late Jefferson and Angie Hicks Bates on December 14, 1935. She joined First Union Baptist Church at a very young age and sang on the Senior Choir. Jean was employed at Goat Hill Farm for 54 years. She was preceded in death by her son, George Bates; granddaughter, Kimberly J. Oulds; great-grandson, Tavion Fox; three brothers and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Carolyn Beaudion and Andrea (Steve) Mills; two sons, Dea. Larry and Kevin (Penny) Bates; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Esther (Junius) B. Ross; daughter-in-law, Annie Woodson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Rev. Frank Lomax III officiating. Interment First Union Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
