BATES, George Oliver Sr., 82, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bates; parents, Whalen Sr. and Ellen Bates. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Michele Powell (Theron Sr.); son, George Bates Jr. (Iris); four grandchildren, Theron Powell II, Emanuel Sanchez, Derek Powell and Genesis Bates; brother, Leroy Bates; godbrother, Tinsley Wortham; devoted friends, William Leabough and Jeff Shelton; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the March Funeral Home Chapel and where live streaming will be available online, www.marchfh.com. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
