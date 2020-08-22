BATTLE, Elizabeth Baylor, 81, of Paulsboro, N.J., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William "Boo" Baylor and Kirby Battle; parents, Raymond Sr. and Louise Thompson; and sister, Joyce Winston. Survivng are her loving daughters, Jacquelin B. (Phillip H.) Johnson, devoted, of Paulsboro, N.J., Janet Pugh (Greg), Jean Kenny (William Sr.), Joan Monroe and Jewel Dennis (John Jr.); four grandchildren, Clifton Stewart Jr. (Cynthia), Kimberlyn Stewart, William Kenny Jr. (Kimberly) and John Dennis III; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Jr. and John Thompson (Carol), both of Queens, New York; a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends; two devoted, Alvin "Puff" Berry and Clifton Stewart Sr. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, at Riverview Cemetery. Elder William Kenny Sr. officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
BATTLE, ELIZABETH
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH BATTLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.