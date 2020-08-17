BATTLE, Fred Jr., age 77, of Richmond, departed this life August 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Robinette Battle; two daughters, Kristen Nicholson (Ramel) and Franz Battle; one son, Fred J. Battle; one granddaughter, Khloe Nicholson; three stepdaughters, Natalie Thompson, Alonda Smith (Terrance) and Robin Brown; a nephew and a host of cousins, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.View online memorial
