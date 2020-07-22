BAUGUES, Donald Richard, of Glen Allen, formerly of Beckley, W.Va., passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Edith Ratliff Baugues; and his parents, Watha and Dorothy Baugues. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Baugues Bowles and her husband, Bolman; grandchildren, Brandon Richard Bowles and Caroline Drewry Bowles; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by siblings, Martin Baugues, Alice Delph and John Baugues. Donald was a veteran of the Korean War, serving on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier. The family will hold a private ceremony at Bliley's Funeral Home with interment in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
