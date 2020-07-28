BAXTER, Mr. JT, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on November 21, 1933. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and West Virginia University. JT was a longtime banking consultant and owned and operated Landmark Research Associates, Inc. in Richmond. He was an active member of The Commonwealth Club of Richmond, a Master Gardener of Hanover County, a Boy Scout leader and member and former Chairman of The Republican Party of Virginia. In his later years, he remained active as a member of The Alliance Francaise, Daylily Society, Iris Club and Rose Society of Richmond. JT wore his Scottish heritage with pride. He attended The Scottish Heritage Highland Games of North Carolina. He was one of six children and the last of the East Fairmont Baxter family. He, along with his five sisters, nieces and nephews, enjoyed gathering at bi-annual family reunions across the United States. He was the family historian and would proudly don the McMillan kilt complete with the family sword, educating the young and old alike. JT enjoyed intelligent conversation, had the gift of wordsmith extraordinaire and continued to learn throughout his golden years. He is survived by Bea N. Baxter; and many nieces and nephews. JT was preceded in death by his parents, Harry C. and Hallie Herndon Baxter of Fairmont, West Virginia; his sisters, Betty Vinick, Joan Owens, Barbara Berlack, Margaret Norris and Nell Baker. The family would like to thank his compassionate caregivers and Hospice of Virginia. There will be a memorial service at Tichnel United Methodist Church announced at a later date. Interment will follow in the family plots at Tichnel Cemetery, Heaters, West Virginia.View online memorial
