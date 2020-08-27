BAYARD, Linda Alease Delanley, 68, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, August 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory a host of loving family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Remains will lie in state one hour prior to the 12 noon Celebration of Life service Friday, August 28, 2020, at Woodville Church of The Nazarene, 2012 Seldon St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
