BEAN, Frances H., 88, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on August 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope Health Center. Born October 30, 1931 in Pittsburgh Pa., she was the eldest daughter of Charles A. Hazen and Lois K. Hazen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. Bean. Frances "Fran" was raised in Washington, D.C., graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1949. In high school, she met her future husband, Robert "Bob." Upon graduation, she worked for the federal government before marrying in 1951. Fran and Bob raised their three children in Vienna, Va., where they lived for 30 years. After her child rearing years, Fran worked as the office manager for the training unit at The Alexandria Hospital for 10 years. Upon her and Bob's retirement, they moved to Charlottesville to enjoy the beauty and serenity of central Virginia where they lived for over 30 years. Fran was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered in the administrative office and sang in the choir. She was deeply involved in the Shadwell Chapter of the DAR, serving in several executive positions. Fran was a member of the Monticello Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling the globe with Bob and researching genealogy with her sister, Janet. Fran is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Felker and her husband Donald, of Cleveland, Ohio; her twin sons, Gary Bean and his wife, Wanda, of Fredericksburg, Va. and Thomas Bean and his wife, Mary Lou, of Manakin-Sabot, Va. Fran had five grandchildren, Rebecca Metcalfe and her husband, Rand, of Tallahassee, Fla., Leah Stegmaier and her husband, Seth, of Burke, Va., Gee-Gee Bean and his wife, Dana, of Stafford, Va., Andrew Bean of San Francisco, Calif. and Christopher Bean of Arlington, Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Joey Telesco, Ethan Stegmaier, Salla Stegmaier, Emerson Bean and Aleksandra Bean. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Janet Gritzner of Brookings, S.D. A private graveside service will take place in Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 E. Jefferson St., Charlottesville, Va. 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.View online memorial
