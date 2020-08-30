BEARD, William McDonald, 85, of King William, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth P. Beard; his daughter, Evelyn Beard; his son, Tony Beard; his grandson, Shaun Heiskill. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009, where funeral services will also be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Interment in the family cemetery.View online memorial