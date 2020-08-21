BEASLEY, ALICE

BEASLEY, Mrs. Alice Mae, age 84, of Chesterfield, departed this life August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Beasley. She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Thomas and Robin Tiller (Robert Jr.); one grandson, LeVar Beasley; two great-granddaughters, Lamaree Heard and Logan Dixon; two sisters, Erma and Brenda Scott; one brother, James Scott Jr. (Shirley); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them Bobby H. Tyler; other relatives, friends and dedicated caregivers. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALICE BEASLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.