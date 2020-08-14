BEIRNE, EDWARD

BEIRNE, Dr. Edward Bliley Jr., died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gearhart Beirne; his sister, Doris Beirne Sarvay; his children, Marcena Beirne Myhrberg, Roxanna Beirne Pappas and Lucas Edward Beirne; and his five grandchildren. Ed was born on February 28, 1940, to Effie Maxie and Edward Bliley Beirne in Richmond, Virginia. After graduating from Highland Springs High School in 1958, he attended the Virginia Military Institute, graduating in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in biology. He then attended the Medical College of Virginia, graduating in 1966 with his medical degree. Following his internship at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Ed served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. From 1967 to 1968, he was company commander of the 563rd Medical Company in Vietnam. From 1968 to 1969, he was Director of the Troop Dispensary at Fort Lee Kenner Army Hospital. Ed practiced emergency medicine from 1970 to 1983 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, serving as Medical Director of the Emergency Department for seven years. He then transitioned into family practice, working in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Bowling Green, Virginia and Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Richmond in 1989. Ed finished his career working at Patient First from 1989 to 2005, where he served as Medical Director of the Woodman Road Center for nine years. Ed was a dedicated and caring physician, who was recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Since retiring in 2005, Ed continued his education through distance learning programs and dabbled in the arts. He enjoyed reading, watching baseball and spending time with his beloved wife. He was a kind and intelligent man who will be deeply missed. Ed was laid to rest at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Salvation Army or Feed More.