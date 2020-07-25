BELCHER, Jeffrey M., 58, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a valid fight with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Mack and Mary Belcher; brother, Greg Belcher; sister, Kathy Belcher; son, Zachary; niece, Sharon Coleman; and nephew, Andrew Belcher. Jeff is also survived by his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Mack M. Belcher Jr; grandparents, Mary and Jim Tingen and Gordon and Kathleen Belcher. Jeff loved his family and enjoyed life, music, sports and NASCAR. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Webber Memorial Baptist Church, 7800 Salem Church Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.View online memorial
