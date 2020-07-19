BELL, QUEEN

BELL, Mrs. Queen B., age 77, of Manakin-Sabot, departed this life July 11, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Robinson; two sons, Walter Robinson III (Felicia) and Da'mon Robinson Sr.; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Constance Geraldine Ferguson and Ellen Aretha Saunders; three brothers, John Brackett Jr. (Helen), Forest Brackett and Joseph Brackett (Alice); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 12 noon. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial
