BELL, Tyrone M., 64, of Richmond, died July 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly D. Sr. and Marian R. Bell; and brother, Maurice C. Bell. Surviving are his son, Jamarl C. Minor (Brandy); three grandchildren, Christian, Kelsey and Chandler; two brothers, Beverly D. Bell Jr. and Jerome Bell (Pam); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Sylvester Turner officiating. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TYRONE BELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.