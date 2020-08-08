BENN, Dan M. Jr., 73, passed on to Heaven August 6, 2020, after bravely fighting cancer. Dan was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and the Business School, University of Richmond 1970. Dan created his successful career in medical equipment spanning 50 years starting with General Medical then Commonwealth Medical and Siemens. In 1990, he helped found Cordell Medical and became CEO. Dan loved Cordell, successfully serving customers in 50 states, relying on his medical and business acumen. Dan was preceded to Christ by his parents, Sarah Jenkins Story and Seldon Story; as well as many dear friends and family. He is survived by Gail James, his love and 22-year life partner; Beverly Clark Benn, mother of his beloved daughters, Tracy S. Benn and Courtney L. Benn; Gigi Mike Carly and Max Wink; as well as a myriad of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and business associates. Dan, a tall, dark, handsome charmer with a voice mimicked by Sam Elliot, was so appreciated by family, friends and business associates because he brought fun and life to any situation. He loved sports especially golf, fishing, boating, hunting, horse racing, darts and pool, which he engaged in with his many friends. The family thanks the nurses and doctors of St. Francis Medical Center for the compassionate excellent care Dan received. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Cemetery will be private. A celebration of Dan's life will follow COVID restrictions. The family wants any contributions to his memory made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
