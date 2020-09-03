BENNETT, Olive Irene, 96, of Midlothian, Va. (originally of Farmville, Va.), passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Chapman Preston Bennett; and their son, Larry Preston Bennett. Olive is survived by her daughter, Linda Faye DeVore of Midlothian; two granddaughters, Ginger Renee O'Neil (John) of Henrico and Cheryl Flynn of Midlothian; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel John "DJ" Flynn of Valencia, Spain and Jacqueline and Lauren O'Neil, both of Henrico; as well as many loving family members and friends. Olive loved her family and friends, God and her church deeply. She is a light that will be missed. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Wards Chapel United Methodist Church in Crewe, Va. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who are able make a donation to their favorite charity. Arrangements are by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.hamnermcmillian.com
BENNETT, OLIVE
View online memorial