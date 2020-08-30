BENNETT, Sue James Beaton, 63, of the city of Richmond, Virginia, passed into eternal life to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 11, 2020, after a life of faith, service to her community, business success and love for her family. Sue is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert Yelverton Bennett; her sons, Robert Yelverton Bennett Jr. and his wife, Kerry, of New York, N.Y. and Alexander Gordon Chappell Bennett of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and her sister, Patricia Beaton DiOrio (Francis) of Cazenovia, N.Y. Sue was born in Norfolk, Va. on October 10, 1956, to Ida Hart Chappell Beaton and James Howard Beaton and lived in Portsmouth, Va. during her early childhood years. She moved to Richmond in the early 1960s when her mother accepted a position as a science teacher in the city. Sue graduated in 1975 as Salutatorian of her class at St. Gertrude High School. Sue then attended the University of Richmond where she graduated cum laude from the Robins School of Business in 1979. Sue brought from her education strong organizational and interpersonal skills that she carried with her and drew upon in her business career and later in life. Upon graduation from the University of Richmond, Sue was hired into the Commercial Bank Training Program at First & Merchants National Bank, where she worked in the Credit, Treasury Management and International Trade Finance Departments. Sue met many great friends during this time in her life this was also where she met her husband. Sue subsequently accepted a new opportunity at Central Fidelity Bank, where she built friendships and assisted many local governments and privately and publicly-owned companies across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sue enjoyed and excelled at solving complex problems and built a close following of loyal clients until her retirement from banking in 1992. After retirement, she continued her work though her commitment to her family she was particularly proud of her sons. Sue was smart, quick-witted, funny and was often described as a "force of nature" by those who knew her. To Sue, seemingly insurmountable obstacles were merely the speed bumps of life put here to enlighten and strengthen her. One of Sue's greatest achievements was passing on to her boys the outlook and the mindset to never give up. Her strength and dedication to her family and friends were truly awe-inspiring. Sue loved to travel with her family, with particularly special trips to the United Kingdom, France, Monaco, Florida, New Hampshire and many Caribbean Islands. She also loved trips to the family vacation home in Emerald Isle, N.C. Sue's favorite color was pink, and she was particularly fond of Lilly Pulitzer dresses, which always made her stand out in a crowd. Those who were close to Sue knew that she was truly unique in her approach to life and in her ability to utilize her many talents to inspire and help her family and friends to succeed. Sue was a long-standing member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, The Country Club of Virginia, The Junior League of Richmond and The Tuckahoe Garden Club of Westhampton. The family wishes to thank Sue's wonderful doctors and nurses at the University of North Carolina Medical Center for the compassionate care that they gave to her. There will be a service of celebration of Sue's life at a date to be later announced. Remembrances may be made to the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.unclineberger.org/giving) or a breast cancer research foundation of your choice.