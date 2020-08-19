BERKHEIMER (HAWKINS), Joyce Ann, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with her loving daughters and husband around her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Hicks and Albert Hawkins; her sisters, Gloria Fredrich and Janet Dobbins; her brother, Robert Hawkins; and her children, Crystal and Jimmy. She is survived by her husband, Michael Berkheimer; daughters, Connie Hairfield and Cindy Bredemeier; son, Jonathan Strother; grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Austin, Brandon and Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Noah and Shelby. She is the angel in our hearts as she rests in God's hands. Family and friends may join us for a Celebration of Life for Joyce and her brother, Bobby Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Hanover Church, 16050 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Va. 23192.
