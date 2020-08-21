 Skip to main content
BERLIN, DANIEL

BERLIN, Daniel Francis II, 80, of Richmond, Va., departed this life after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Nadine Berlin; children, Elizabeth Walker (James), Daniel Francis Berlin III (Anne), Cathy Saydlowski, Angie Buckley and Sherri Lane; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dan attended Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He was an electrician (Local 666) and later in life became the Owner/Operator of Dan's Home Repair. Throughout the years, Dan "Papa," as he was lovingly known, was always eager to lend a helping hand and there was nothing he could not fix. Dan's greatest joy in life was spending quality time with his family and gardening. He was especially known for his delicious homemade pies and cakes. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831.

Service information

Aug 24
Graveside Service
Monday, August 24, 2020
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
