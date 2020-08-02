BILYUE, Robert Tyson, 68, a loving father and grandfather, passed in the early morning Monday, July 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Bilyue; and his mother, Marguerite Mary Duncan. He is survived by his daughter, Carter Frantz, her husband, Stephen and their children, Madeline and Crosby; his daughter, Brandy Vinson, her husband, Ned and their children, Ann Carter and Nelson; his son, Matthew Bilyue; his son, Neal Bilyue, his wife, Elisa and their children, Bera and Edie; his former wifves, Lyndi Bilyue and Christy Bilyue; his brother, Russ Giguere; his sisters, Judy Toledo and Nancy LeAlcala; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in early October, details pending. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ty's memory to National Public Radio. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…