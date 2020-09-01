BINGHAM, Marcellus "Skeet," age 86, of Richmond, departed this life August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bingham; and one son, Donald Emanuel. He is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Hargrove; two grandchildren; one stepson, Thomas "Vick" Overton; a host of great-grandchildren; one sister, Gertie Elam; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them a devoted, Rose Brown-Jones; and other relatives and friends, among them devoted, Nikita Edwards Sr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private.View online memorial