 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BINGHAM, MARCELLUS "SKEET"

BINGHAM, MARCELLUS "SKEET"

Only $5 for 5 months
BINGHAM, MARCELLUS "SKEET"

BINGHAM, Marcellus "Skeet," age 86, of Richmond, departed this life August 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bingham; and one son, Donald Emanuel. He is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Hargrove; two grandchildren; one stepson, Thomas "Vick" Overton; a host of great-grandchildren; one sister, Gertie Elam; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them a devoted, Rose Brown-Jones; and other relatives and friends, among them devoted, Nikita Edwards Sr. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News