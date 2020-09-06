BIRD, Pauline Wingate, born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on October 12, 1932, died on September 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William McArthur Bird Jr.; by her parents, Hazel Moore and Paul Wingate; and her brother, Kenneth Wingate. She retired after 25 years from serving as the bookkeeper at the Country Club of Virginia. Pauline was a very devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook, and an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team and the Ohio State University football team. She is survived by daughter, Tammy Bird Jones (Mike); and Robert Patrick Bird (Suzanne); four grandchildren, Amanda Nickell, Andrew Nickell, Emily Vogt and Meghan Breeding; two stepgranddaughters, Amanda Das and Sarah Boyle; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Henrico County Fire Department and the wonderful staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for the loving care she received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House, Richmond. Graveside services will be private. Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.