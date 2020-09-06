BLACKWELL, Warner Lavon, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2020. Warner is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; three sons, Donald, Jeffrey (wife, Duane) and Eric; two grandchildren, Jennifer (husband, Gavin) and Kimberly (husband, Thomas); and five great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Rae Sellers; and devoted Godchild, Debbie Grotenhuis. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Carol; parents, Warner Benjamin and Alice Napier Blackwell; and three brothers, James, Cecil and John Henry. Warner served in the Navy on the USS Wasp during the Korean War. He then worked in the printing industry for over 20 years before starting his own chimney sweep business, London Sweeps Chimney Sweeps in 1978, which is still in operation today by his youngest son, Eric. Warner loved to camp, travel and go on antiquing trips with Joan. He also was a talented furniture and cabinet restorer. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1967 and leaves behind many family members and friends who have fond memories of him. The family would also like to thank all of the nurses, clergy and support personnel at AseraCare Hospice that provided such wonderful and loving care to Warner during his final 18 months of life. Following a private memorial service in Richmond, Warner will be interred in his home state of Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 or online at www.tlcrva.org.