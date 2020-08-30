BOOKER, Nancy Brogden, died of pancreatic cancer on August 28, 2020. She was 84. A native Richmonder, she graduated from St. Catherine's School and Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. She was the widow of Lewis Booker; and is survived by her children, Tom and his wife, Diana Lynn, Frances and her husband, Eric Verschuure, Claiborne and John; as well as grandchildren, Richard, Catherine and Peter. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Cynthia Booker, Constance Moe and her husband, Don. Burial will be private. There will be a reception to honor her life in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Richmond Symphony Foundation, attn. The Lewis T. Booker Music Director Chair Fund, 612 East Grace Street, Suite 401, Richmond, Va. 23219.
