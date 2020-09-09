 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOKMAN, DEBORAH

BOOKMAN, DEBORAH

BOOKMAN, DEBORAH

BOOKMAN, Deborah Kay, 66, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, to be with her dad and brother. She is survived by her mother, June Bookman; brother, Chuck (Tracy) Bookman Jr.; sisters, Gail (Steve) Conner and Janet Bookman; nieces, Jessica (Jonathan) Gregory, Jillian (Shawn) Carlson, Sarah (Brian) Bersik, Casey (Mike) Cheatham, Susan (Jeff) Sams and Ashley Bookman; nephews, Chad (Tyler) Bookman, Colby (Nevin) Bookman, Jonathan Conner and Jeff Stephens; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-niece; and a loving dog, Peanut. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Charles Louis Bookman Sr.; and brother, Mark Lee Bookman. Deborah owned and managed a graphic design business called Debbie's Creative Designs. She was a talented artist. She also was a former art teacher for Chesterfield County Schools. Her graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League or Chesterfield Food Bank.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News