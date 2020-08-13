BOONE, Tracy Lynn, 57, of New Kent, formerly of Lynchburg, departed this life on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter "Scrappy" Jackson. She is survived by her husband, William M. Boone; mother, Louise Jackson; two sons, Evan A.W. Canady (Abisola) and William M. Boone Jr.; one daughter, Grace G. Boone; one grandson, Jonah Canady; one sister, Beverly Lynch (Emile); one niece, Taylor; one nephew, Bobby Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, and can be live streamed at www.wilsonafs.com. Interment Forest Hill Burial Park, Lynchburg.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
New restaurant where everything is $5 to open on Strawberry Street - and the bathtub is coming back