BOONE, TRACY

BOONE, Tracy Lynn, 57, of New Kent, formerly of Lynchburg, departed this life on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter "Scrappy" Jackson. She is survived by her husband, William M. Boone; mother, Louise Jackson; two sons, Evan A.W. Canady (Abisola) and William M. Boone Jr.; one daughter, Grace G. Boone; one grandson, Jonah Canady; one sister, Beverly Lynch (Emile); one niece, Taylor; one nephew, Bobby Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, and can be live streamed at www.wilsonafs.com. Interment Forest Hill Burial Park, Lynchburg.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Boone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.