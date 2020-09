Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BOONE, Walter, "Barney," 85, of Ruther Glen, Va., departed this life September 3, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church (Chilesburg), 18562 Countyline Church Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservice.com.