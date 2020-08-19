BOOTH, Timothy Scott, of Chesterfield, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1967, to Lynn and Charles Booth. Tim proudly served his country as a United States Marine and had a 21-year career with Henrico County. Tim loved having his family and friends over for cook outs and parties, and loved grilling, having drinks and being together with them on his patio. Tim's family will be celebrating him at the Chesdin Landing clubhouse pavilion, 21801 Lake Chesdin Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. 23838 on Saturday, August 22, at 5 p.m., and invite any and all of his friends to join them.View online memorial
