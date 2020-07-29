BOSTAIN, EDWARD "JACK" JR.

BOSTAIN, Edward Jackson "Jack" Jr., 68, of Richmond, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward "Eddie" Bostain Sr. and Margaret "Ruth" Baird Bostain. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Newton Bostain; son, Edward Jackson "Jay" Bostain III (Kourtney); daughters, Jodie Bostain Crabill (Michael), Margaret "Maggie" Meade Bostain; grandchildren, Jackson Davis Bostain, Grayson Parker Bostain, Charlee Jane Crabill, Mattie Louise Crabill; brother, Robert "Bobby" Bostain (Gwen); nephews, Chris Bostain, Robby Bostain; and a host of other family members and friends. Jack was a loving dad, husband, son and "Pop Pop." He was a faithful Christian and a member of Second Baptist Church. He attended Henrico High School, where he was known on the basketball court as "Mr. Hustle." He was the owner of several different auto dealerships over 40 plus years and was affectionately known as "Jakmax." In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jack's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020, 3 to 8 p.m. at The Auto Market Place, 12290 Washington Highway, Ashland. A private service will be held Saturday for the family. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial
