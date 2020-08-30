BOURNE, Barry Jackson, 62, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after a two-year battle with ALS. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Richmond Community Church, 11801 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Masks and social distancing are requested inside the church. We understand that everyone may not feel comfortable attending in person and are pleased to offer a Facebook Live streaming option. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Barry to: the ALS Association, http://webdc.alsa.org/ or to Richmond Community Church.View online memorial