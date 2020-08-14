BOURNE, Boyd "Boo" G. Jr., 62, of Montpelier, Va., passed away on August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Katherine Bourne. He is survived by his fiance, Jennifer Powers; sisters, Judy Reed and Velinda Rhyne (Alex); brother, Ronnie Bourne; nieces and nephews, Kathy (Ricky), Sloan, Beverly (Mel), Jennifer (Billy), Seth, Meghan, Alexandra, Bailey, Nick, Brittany, Chloe, Garrett, Audra, Kaitlyn, Tory, Heather and Ricky. "Boo" worked for Superior Excavating in Ashland, Va., for 30-plus years. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bumpass, Va. Very, very casual attire. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
