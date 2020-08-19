BOWLIN, Betty Smith, 77, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clinton Carlyle "C.C." Bowlin Jr.; two sons, Michael Bowlin and Stephen Bowlin, both of Blackstone; a grandson, Dylan Bowlin; aunt, Erma Barden of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial