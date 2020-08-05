BOWMAN, Helen, of Doswell and Cobbs Creek, Va., passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Bowman. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Parsons Musick and Judson Taylor Musick Sr.; by her brother, Charles Robert Musick; sister, Mary Ann Musick Adams; and brother, Judson Taylor Musick Jr. She is survived by her children, Susan Bowman Hopkins (Vance), Patricia Bowman Maloomian (George) and James Jeffrey Bowman (Susan); grandchildren, Ann Taylor McMillan (Brett), Laura Elizabeth Bowman, Caroline Bowman Blake (Matt), Emily Ann Bowman, Matthew Musick Bowman; and seven great-grandchildren. Helen loved her home on the Piankatank River overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. She enjoyed watching the birds and the swans, entertaining guests and having a glass of wine! She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother! Helen was an inspiration to us all!! The family wishes to express their warmest gratitude for the love and support of the caregiving teams from Hospice of Virginia. Services will be held on the grounds of Taylorsville Baptist Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at 15415 Taylorsville Road, Doswell, Va. 23047. Casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Taylorsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 129, Doswell, Va. 23047.View online memorial
