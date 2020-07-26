BOWMAN, Helen Rose, 100, a longtime resident of Bon Air, Va., passed away July 21, 2020, in Amelia, Va. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Bowman; son, Walter Bowman; daughters-in-law, Zona Flippen Bowman and Hilda Pippin Bowman; grandson, Chad Bowman; parents, Fray and Helen Baughan West; four brothers, Elmo, Frey, Marshall and Charles West; and two sisters, Hazel Whitehurst and Rebecca Carroll. She is loved and survived by her son, Mason Bowman and his wife, Donna Bowman; three granddaughters, Cindy Mountcastle, Theresa Davis, Hope Collins and her husband, Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Greg, Trey, Victoria, Alex, Mitchell, Mikayla, Andrew and Joshua; and six great-great-grandchildren, Sydney, Peyton, Collins, Lillyanna, King and Rivan; and many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, and will be available to be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9226895. Interment in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church.View online memorial
