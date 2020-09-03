BOYD, Alice Cline, widow of Dr. C. Rodes Boyd, died peacefully on August 31, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Va., to Dr. Carl P. Cline and Jeannette Elizabeth Cline. Alice graduated from Maury High School and Duke University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. From 1956 until her passing Alice lived in Richmond, where she raised her family. She was a member of The Woman's Club, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Country Club of Virginia and Commonwealth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Alice was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Virginia Cline Beall and Barbara Anne Cline Taylor. Alice is survived by her son, C. Rodes Boyd Jr. and his wife, Lisa H. Boyd; her daughter, Suzanne Boyd Chapman and her husband, Eugene H. Chapman. Alice is also survived by her beloved grandsons, C. Rodes Boyd III and his wife, Allison Jones Boyd, William P. Boyd, Jackson P. Boyd, Travis A. Chapman; and great-grandson, Peter Rodes Boyd. Special thanks to Michael Kvenick and Lucy Robinson who took care of her for many years. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on September 3. The family requests that no flowers be sent but a charitable donation to be made to a charity of your choice.
BOYD, ALICE
