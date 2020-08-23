BOYD, Janet Kuyk, 85, passed away on August 19, 2020. Jan was born on Christmas Day in 1934, to the late Margaret Cowling Kuyk and Francis Flournoy Kuyk. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, J. Calvin Boyd. She is survived by her son, John F. Boyd (Amy); her daughter, Maggie McKeever (Glenn); her grandsons, Jay and William Boyd and Charlie and Patrick McKeever; as well as her sister, Virginia Lynch (Mo). Jan was born and raised in Richmond, grew up in Ginter Park and attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Longwood College. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from VCU. While completing her internship in Chicago, she met Cal, the love of her life, and was delighted to bring him home to her native Richmond. Within weeks of meeting, they were engaged and married six months later at St. Thomas Church in Richmond. She and Cal became part of the St. Christopher's family in 1961, where they remained fixtures until Cal's retirement. Jan was an occupational therapist and specialized in pediatrics at the Richmond Cerebral Palsy Center, where she made a huge difference in the lives of many children. She shared her expertise with fellow therapists by teaching specialized therapy courses around the U.S. Wonderful summers were spent with family and friends on Cottage Row at Bowlers Wharf on the Rappahannock. When Cal retired, they moved to the village of Fleeton, Virginia. Jan continued to practice in the county school system until she retired. Both were active at the Reedville Fishermen's museum and at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Jan was a master gardener and enjoyed speaking and advising about shoreline management. Most of all, she cherished the roles of wife, mother and grandmother. A graveside service will take place at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond on Wednesday, August 26, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Church, Fleeton, P.O. Box 278, Reedville, Va. 22539.