BOYETTE, Elizabeth Chavis, 79, of Hopewell, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Baker and Myrtle Braswell Chavis. She was also preceded in death by five siblings, Marie Podlewski, Pauline Belveal, Louise Chavis, Thomas Chavis and Roger Chavis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Glenn Boyette; son, Rodney Boyette; daughter, Stacey Boyette; grandson, Kenneth Glenn Boyette; and brother, David Chavis Sr. As a devoted wife and mother, Ms. Boyette loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
