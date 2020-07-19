BRACKEN, Suzanne Driggs, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born on December 2, 1946, in Nashville, Tenn., to Raymond W. Jordan and Hazel E. (Hartman) Jordan. She came to Richmond to live with her aunt, Christine Driggs and her husband, C. Lee Driggs. She is survived by her two brothers, Ray W. Jordan Jr. and John W. Jordan; three sisters, Cheryl (Jordan) Bogel, Dorothy (Jordan) Walters, Marilyn (Driggs) Kennedy. Also, the "Glory Sisters"; as well as former mother-in-law, Kathleen F. Bracken; and sister-in-law, the Reverend Janice Bracken Wright (C.B.) of Rome, Ga. A graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School, she continued her education at Longwood College. A dedicated and exceptionally talented teacher, she taught elementary school children for 30-plus years beginning at Mechanicsville Elementary School, followed by Aylett Country Day School, Petersburg Elementary, Patrick Henry Elementary and finally at Mary Munford Elementary. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and the Honorary Teacher's Association. Suzanne was a creative and extremely multi-talented person who shared the rewards of learning new crafts with her friends. She will be missed by many especially Janie, Boo and Charlotte. Suzanne was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill where a Celebration of her Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Shrine Mont, P.O. Box 10, Orkney Springs, Va. 22845 or BrightBeginnings@YMCARichmond.org. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
