BRADY, Gerald P., 81, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed on August 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was born and raised in West Orange, N.J., to Wilber and Agatha Brady, along with his two sisters, Jane and Carol. He is survived by his late life partner, Maxine Clark; two children, G. Patrick Brady (Lisa) and Christine Kern (Daniel); and four grandchildren, Lauren, Tara, Julia and Darren. He was predeceased by his wife, Julia Pond Brady. He was a proud graduate of St. Benedict's Preparatory School and Seton Hall University, where he earned a degree in Sociology and was captain of the golf team. Jerry spent 18 years in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Richmond, Va. He worked as a salesman and later formed his own company, Brady Co., and continued this entrepreneurial spirit throughout his life, owning several businesses over the years, including an insurance firm and a party supplies retailer. During his retirement, he loved to travel, play golf and cheer for his sports teams in his favorite chair. He loved a fine glass of wine and the company of friends and family. His motto in life was, "You only go around one time. Enjoy it!" Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, followed immediately by committal services at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
BRADY, Gerald
View online memorial