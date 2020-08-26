BRANHAM, JOHN

BRANHAM, Mr. John A., 88, of Goochland, Va., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born to the late Ollie and Martha Mealy Branham and raised by Julian and Sadie Mealy. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Gracie E. Branham; son, Ricardo; sister, Lillian B. Holton; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Glover and Christine Jasper; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Fauquier Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Rev. Melvin A. Woodson, pastor.View online memorial
