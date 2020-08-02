BRAUN, Kenneth Michael, 73, of Midlothian, Va., passed away July 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lela Braun; and brothers, Steve, Ron and Edward Braun. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Braun; daughter, Heidi Braun and her husband, Alan Pietruszkiewicz; son, Christopher Braun and his wife, Shireen Braun; grandchildren, Morgan and Kate Pietruszkiewicz and Nelson and Leela Braun; brother, Gary Braun and his wife, Carolyn Braun; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in business. Following his naval service, he enjoyed a 35-year career in restaurant management, most notably with Steak & Ale. Not ready to retire, he became an invaluable member of the Physical Therapy Solutions team for 10 years. Throughout his working career, he was a compassionate and hardworking leader, much loved by his coworkers. Ken had many outside interests and talents, but nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 7, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Inurnment St. Edward's Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org or St. Edward's Catholic Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…