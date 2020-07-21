BRAXTON, ArMond, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life May 24, 2020. He is survived by one son, Marlon Braxton; one grandson, Rayjhon Braxton; one sister, Helena Williams; one brother, Sheridan Braxton (Faye); four aunts, one uncle, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m., at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.View online memorial
