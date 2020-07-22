BREEDEN, Jefferson Porterfield Haskins Porter Breeden, beloved son, devoted life partner and loving friend, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at age 48. He is survived by his parents, James Breeden of Irvington, Va. and Sandra and Roger Whitfield of Richmond, Va.; his aunt, Stacy Goode of Norfolk, Va. and her children, Sarah Goode of Williamsburg, Va. and Henry Goode of Melbourne, Fla.; his half-sister, Ann Breeden of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and his beloved life partner, Amanda Cox and their soon- to-be born daughter, Hailey Breeden. Porter knew much darkness through scourges of addiction, but in the last five years he successfully made a new life of sobriety for himself in Winchester. He held a job, created a committed relationship with Amanda and repaired his relationships with family and friends. He became the beautiful person that he truly was. All was well until the economic stresses brought on by COVID-19 became too great. He died far too young, but is now in light forever. He will be greatly missed. Porter will be buried Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. All are welcome. People must remain six feet apart in their family groups and masks are required. Please wear comfortable, cool attire.View online memorial
