BREEN, Fred D., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Breen; daughter, April Breen; stepson, Reginald James III; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
