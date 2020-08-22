BRICE, Wilbert Carlton, 60, of Mineral, Va. Very suddenly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, our hearts were broken as Almighty God gently closed the eyes of our beloved Lil Wilbert and entered Wilbert Carlton Brice into eternal rest. Wilbert was the third of six children. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Meredith Sr.; and grandson, Kameron Jackson. Wilbert leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Celia Meredith; a longtime, devoted friend, Christine Jackson; sons, Kevin Jackson Sr. (Lauren Powers) and Rayshawn Jackson (Lauren Robertson); and a precious grandson, Kevin Jackson Jr. Also mourning his passing are his brothers, James Lee Brice (Darlene) and Dale Brice; his sisters, Muriel, Katherine and Karen Meredith; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at the D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., 117 West Street, Louisa, Va. 23093, where visitation was held Friday, August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of D.D. Watson's. Officiating minister, Darryl G. Drummond Sr. No interment. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonmortician.com.
