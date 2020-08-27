BRIGHT, Gene G., 78, of Powhatan, widower of Donna Bright, passed away August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Naomi S. Dickerson; one daughter, Lisa B. Yeatts (Greg); brother, David Bright (Cindy); sister, Rose Ann Bright; grandson, Scott G. Yeatts; four stepchildren, Ron Llewellyn (Daphne), Todd Llewellyn (Robin), Kimberly Smith (Jeff), Tanya Torrijos (Robbie). A funeral service will be held Saturday, at 10 a.m. in the Gospel Light Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons at gideons.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial