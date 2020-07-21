BRISTOW, Betty Jo, 68, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Robert Bristow Jr.; children, Robert Bristow (Brandy) and Angela Bristow; grandchildren, Sean, Skylar, Sebastian, Abigail, Sage and Gavin; siblings, Jim (Phyllis), Allen Jr. (Katie), Martha (Henry) and Joan. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members. She was a lifetime member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and provided years of care to children. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel. Graveside to follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 7925 Hickory Rd., S. Chesterfield, Va. 23803.View online memorial
