BRITT, Asbury "A.B." Jr., peacefully transitioned to his eternal rest on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Mableton, Ga. A.B. leaves to cherish sweet memories his loving wife of 42 years, Denise; daughters, Alyson and Shannon (Kareem); beloved grandchildren, Amir and London, all of Atlanta; sister, Wilnet Ashley Brown of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Clement Smith Britt (Anne O'Meally); brother-in-law, Ronald (Linda), all of Richmond, Va.; alongside a host of nieces, nephews and friends. For the health and safety of all, a private memorial service is being held by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed at www.marchfh.com Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Once safety measures have been lifted, a Celebration of Life will take place in both Atlanta and Richmond.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Online, in-person or both: Across Virginia, school reopening is the hot-button issue of the summer
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning