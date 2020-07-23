BRITT, ASBURY

BRITT, Asbury "A.B." Jr., peacefully transitioned to his eternal rest on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Mableton, Ga. A.B. leaves to cherish sweet memories his loving wife of 42 years, Denise; daughters, Alyson and Shannon (Kareem); beloved grandchildren, Amir and London, all of Atlanta; sister, Wilnet Ashley Brown of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Clement Smith Britt (Anne O'Meally); brother-in-law, Ronald (Linda), all of Richmond, Va.; alongside a host of nieces, nephews and friends. For the health and safety of all, a private memorial service is being held by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed at www.marchfh.com Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Once safety measures have been lifted, a Celebration of Life will take place in both Atlanta and Richmond.

