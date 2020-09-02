BRITTON, WILLIAM "BILL" JR.

BRITTON, William "Bill" P. Jr., 76, of Henrico, passed away on August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosa Britton; wife, Lurlene Britton; son, Gordon Caswell III; daughter, Diane Johnson. He is survived by his son, Cliff Caswell (Penny); grandchildren, Brittany Caswell, Shannon Dillon, Brandelyn Harris; brother, Hap Britton; sister, Elsie Britton. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and served his country in Vietnam. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's memory to the Lakeside Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23228.
