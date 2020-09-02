BRITTON, WILLIAM "BILL" JR.

 Skip to main content
BRITTON, William "Bill" P. Jr., 76, of Henrico, passed away on August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosa Britton; wife, Lurlene Britton; son, Gordon Caswell III; daughter, Diane Johnson. He is survived by his son, Cliff Caswell (Penny); grandchildren, Brittany Caswell, Shannon Dillon, Brandelyn Harris; brother, Hap Britton; sister, Elsie Britton. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and served his country in Vietnam. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's memory to the Lakeside Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23228.

